A Lesson to Learn: Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA)

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) went up by 13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.51. The company's stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TARA is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Protara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00. TARA currently public float of 9.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TARA was 108.77K shares.

TARA’s Market Performance

TARA stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.11% and a quarterly performance of -23.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Protara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.04% for TARA stocks with a simple moving average of -39.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TARA reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for TARA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TARA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

TARA Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA rose by +19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARA starting from Olivo Martin Sebastian, who purchase 9,893 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Jun 10. After this action, Olivo Martin Sebastian now owns 14,344 shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,968 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

The total capital return value is set at -33.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.89. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 58.13.