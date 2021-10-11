Wall Street Pummels Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) After Recent Earnings Report

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected 20.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Marathon Oil, Uphealth, Biolase, Superior Drilling Products, or Gran Tierra Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25. GTE currently public float of 358.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 5.56M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went up by 20.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.27% and a quarterly performance of 27.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 301.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.57% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 37.86% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at 50.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +60.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7141. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 150.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who sale 624,800 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 03. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 36,141,812 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $437,360 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., sale 120,700 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 36,766,612 shares at $82,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.37 for the present operating margin

-21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at -327.10. The total capital return value is set at -5.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.28.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 302.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.17. Total debt to assets is 64.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.