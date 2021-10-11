United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Just Got Our Attention

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/09/21 that These Cities (and Small Towns) Want Remote Workers

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.82, which is $11.45 above the current price. UAL currently public float of 322.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 11.89M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went down by -4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for United Airlines Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

UAL Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.49. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from Roitman Jonathan, who sale 3,760 shares at the price of $43.94 back on Sep 14. After this action, Roitman Jonathan now owns 0 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $165,218 using the latest closing price.

Hart Brett J, the President of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 77,777 shares at $45.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Hart Brett J is holding 35,076 shares at $3,510,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.19 for the present operating margin

-55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at -46.04. The total capital return value is set at -26.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.11. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 568.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.04. Total debt to assets is 51.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 523.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.