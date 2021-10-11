The Chart for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.11. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that AVANGRID Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Avangrid Inc. (NYSE :AGR) Right Now?

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGR is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Avangrid Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.14, which is $0.73 above the current price. AGR currently public float of 134.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGR was 420.67K shares.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly performance of -3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Avangrid Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for AGR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for AGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to AGR, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

AGR Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, Avangrid Inc. saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 103 shares at the price of $48.91 back on Oct 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 7,831 shares of Avangrid Inc., valued at $5,038 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc., purchase 92 shares at $54.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 7,728 shares at $5,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+24.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.42. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc. (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 74.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 30.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.