Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Just Got Our Attention

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Ocular Therapeutix(TM) Announces Appointment of Karen-Leigh Edwards as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.43. OCUL currently public float of 76.28M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUL was 743.75K shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly performance of -26.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.57% for OCUL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

OCUL Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Aug 20. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 102,900 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $49,450 using the latest closing price.

LINDSTROM RICHARD L MD, the Director of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $14.30 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that LINDSTROM RICHARD L MD is holding 90,000 shares at $143,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-361.13 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -894.31. The total capital return value is set at -66.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -173.44. Equity return is now at value -174.70, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 76.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.44. Total debt to assets is 22.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.