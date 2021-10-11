Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.38. The company’s stock price has collected -50.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that Prelude Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Encouraging Data from Multiple Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :PRLD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.20. PRLD currently public float of 43.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRLD was 336.27K shares.

PRLD’s Market Performance

PRLD stocks went down by -50.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.56% and a quarterly performance of -42.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.66% for PRLD stocks with a simple moving average of -65.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRLD reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for PRLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PRLD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

PRLD Trading at -51.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.00%, as shares sank -51.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD fell by -50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.32. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated saw -77.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Mauro David J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $30.96 back on Oct 05. After this action, Mauro David J now owns 0 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $464,350 using the latest closing price.

Mauro David J, the Chief Medical Officer of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 15,000 shares at $36.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Mauro David J is holding 0 shares at $550,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.67. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.41.