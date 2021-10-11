Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) went up by 14.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 43.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ :HNRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HNRG is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hallador Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. HNRG currently public float of 22.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HNRG was 399.91K shares.

HNRG’s Market Performance

HNRG stocks went up by 43.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.50% and a quarterly performance of 41.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 468.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Hallador Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.75% for HNRG stocks with a simple moving average of 93.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNRG stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for HNRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HNRG in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $11 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNRG reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for HNRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2016.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Outperform” to HNRG, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

HNRG Trading at 68.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares surge +68.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG rose by +43.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Hallador Energy Company saw 191.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.86 for the present operating margin

+5.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Company stands at -2.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.97. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.