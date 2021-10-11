A Lesson to Learn: Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected -5.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Amplify Energy, Farmmi, Zomedica, Pedevco, or Lucid Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LCID) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lucid Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.33. LCID currently public float of 207.00M and currently shorts hold a 20.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCID was 24.93M shares.

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID stocks went down by -5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.03% and a quarterly performance of -13.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Lucid Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for LCID stocks with a simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LCID, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

LCID Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 132.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -116.20, with -73.50 for asset returns.