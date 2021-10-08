Why Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) went up by 12.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s stock price has collected 16.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Continued Dayrate Progression and Progress on Rig Reactivation Plans

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE :ICD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICD is at 6.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.98 below the current price. ICD currently public float of 5.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICD was 125.14K shares.

ICD’s Market Performance

ICD stocks went up by 16.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.77% and a quarterly performance of -10.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Independence Contract Drilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.24% for ICD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2020.

ICD Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. saw 18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from Minmier James, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Jun 07. After this action, Minmier James now owns 11,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., valued at $16,434 using the latest closing price.

MSD CAPITAL L P, the Director of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that MSD CAPITAL L P is holding 122,333 shares at $32,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.17 for the present operating margin

-31.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stands at -115.85. The total capital return value is set at -9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), the company’s capital structure generated 59.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.46. Total debt to assets is 30.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.