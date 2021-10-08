Why Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XLRN, JMP, ECHO, and KDMN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :XLRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLRN is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $177.36, which is -$20.83 below the current price. XLRN currently public float of 53.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLRN was 714.15K shares.

XLRN’s Market Performance

XLRN stocks went up by 1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.38% and a quarterly performance of 45.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Acceleron Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.43% for XLRN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XLRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XLRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $180 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLRN reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for XLRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to XLRN, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

XLRN Trading at 26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +33.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLRN rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.17. In addition, Acceleron Pharma Inc. saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLRN starting from KANGO SUJAY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $175.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, KANGO SUJAY now owns 18,509 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F, the SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Acceleron Pharma Inc., sale 5,370 shares at $160.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F is holding 10,681 shares at $861,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Acceleron Pharma Inc. stands at -179.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.75. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.74. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.85.