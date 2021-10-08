Wall Street Pummels Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) After Recent Earnings Report

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.21. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Covanta Holding Corporation Announces That Covert Mergeco, Inc. Has Commenced Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding Tax-Exempt Bonds of Niagara Area Development Corporation, National Finance Authority, Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority and Virginia Small Business Financi

Is It Worth Investing in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE :CVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVA is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Covanta Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.17, which is $0.08 above the current price. CVA currently public float of 130.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVA was 1.97M shares.

CVA’s Market Performance

CVA stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.33% for Covanta Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for CVA stocks with a simple moving average of 22.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CVA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20.25 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVA reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CVA, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

CVA Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVA fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.11. In addition, Covanta Holding Corporation saw 53.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVA starting from Stauder Paul E., who sale 3,146 shares at the price of $11.10 back on Nov 05. After this action, Stauder Paul E. now owns 62,550 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation, valued at $34,921 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.04 for the present operating margin

+11.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Covanta Holding Corporation stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.97. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), the company’s capital structure generated 834.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.30. Total debt to assets is 66.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 824.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.