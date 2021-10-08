Wall Street Praises The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) After Recent Earnings Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $310.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Waters Corporation Appoints John M. Ballbach to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $312.71, which is $17.95 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 240.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.06M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.99% and a quarterly performance of 6.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $309 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $222. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SHW, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

SHW Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.57. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Sladek Joseph F, who sale 432 shares at the price of $302.32 back on Sep 13. After this action, Sladek Joseph F now owns 369 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $130,602 using the latest closing price.

Young Bryan J, the SVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. of The Sherwin-Williams Company, sale 1,662 shares at $303.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Young Bryan J is holding 3,849 shares at $504,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+46.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +11.06. The total capital return value is set at 20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.12. Equity return is now at value 63.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 280.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 49.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.