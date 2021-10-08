Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Seagate Stock Is Falling. Morgan Stanley Gets Cautious on Hardware.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE :VVNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVNT is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vivint Smart Home Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.83. VVNT currently public float of 189.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVNT was 401.10K shares.

VVNT’s Market Performance

VVNT stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.43% and a quarterly performance of -28.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Vivint Smart Home Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.41% for VVNT stocks with a simple moving average of -38.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVNT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VVNT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVNT reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for VVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

VVNT Trading at -21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVNT fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Vivint Smart Home Inc. saw -56.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VVNT

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with -18.30 for asset returns.