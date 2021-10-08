Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on October 21st, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :UMPQ) Right Now?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMPQ is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.06, which is $0.96 above the current price. UMPQ currently public float of 216.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMPQ was 1.47M shares.

UMPQ’s Market Performance

UMPQ stocks went up by 2.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.71% and a quarterly performance of 13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.16% for UMPQ stocks with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UMPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UMPQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22.50 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to UMPQ, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

UMPQ Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw 37.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMPQ starting from Shotwell David F, who sale 563 shares at the price of $18.36 back on Jul 23. After this action, Shotwell David F now owns 107,634 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $10,337 using the latest closing price.

Shotwell David F, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sale 742 shares at $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Shotwell David F is holding 88,551 shares at $13,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at -107.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.44. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), the company’s capital structure generated 59.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.23. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.