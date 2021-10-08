The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s stock price has collected 15.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson and MJ Shannon Celebrate the Holidays with The Children’s Place and Afterpay

Is It Worth Investing in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ :PLCE) Right Now?

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLCE is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Children’s Place Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $119.60, which is $37.67 above the current price. PLCE currently public float of 13.91M and currently shorts hold a 22.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLCE was 485.39K shares.

PLCE’s Market Performance

PLCE stocks went up by 15.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.97% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for The Children’s Place Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.82% for PLCE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLCE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PLCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLCE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $130 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLCE reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PLCE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLCE, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

PLCE Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLCE rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.43. In addition, The Children’s Place Inc. saw 73.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLCE starting from ELFERS JANE T, who sale 20,912 shares at the price of $102.35 back on Aug 24. After this action, ELFERS JANE T now owns 287,185 shares of The Children’s Place Inc., valued at $2,140,343 using the latest closing price.

ELFERS JANE T, the President and CEO of The Children’s Place Inc., sale 34,225 shares at $99.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ELFERS JANE T is holding 308,097 shares at $3,404,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.60 for the present operating margin

+17.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Children’s Place Inc. stands at -9.22. The total capital return value is set at -20.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.19. Equity return is now at value 74.70, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), the company’s capital structure generated 678.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.16. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.