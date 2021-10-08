Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE :TSQ) Right Now?

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSQ is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Townsquare Media Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $7.08 above the current price. TSQ currently public float of 10.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSQ was 28.88K shares.

TSQ’s Market Performance

TSQ stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.95% and a quarterly performance of -2.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Townsquare Media Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.82% for TSQ stocks with a simple moving average of 20.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSQ stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TSQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSQ in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $15 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSQ, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

TSQ Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSQ rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Townsquare Media Inc. saw 96.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSQ starting from Quick David, who sale 1,595,224 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Mar 09. After this action, Quick David now owns 0 shares of Townsquare Media Inc., valued at $10,209,434 using the latest closing price.

OCM POF IV AIF GAP HOLDINGS, L, the 10% Owner of Townsquare Media Inc., sale 1,595,224 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that OCM POF IV AIF GAP HOLDINGS, L is holding 0 shares at $10,209,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Townsquare Media Inc. stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at 5.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.32. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 612.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.97. Total debt to assets is 73.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 604.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.