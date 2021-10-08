Resources Connection Inc. (RGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) went up by 15.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.71. The company’s stock price has collected 21.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ :RGP) Right Now?

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGP is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Resources Connection Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.25 below the current price. RGP currently public float of 31.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGP was 195.79K shares.

RGP’s Market Performance

RGP stocks went up by 21.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.19% and a quarterly performance of 38.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Resources Connection Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.99% for RGP stocks with a simple moving average of 36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGP stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for RGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGP in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2020.

RGP Trading at 24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGP rose by +21.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Resources Connection Inc. saw 53.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGP starting from Ryu Jennifer Y, who sale 1,489 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Nov 09. After this action, Ryu Jennifer Y now owns 10,000 shares of Resources Connection Inc., valued at $17,779 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+36.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resources Connection Inc. stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Resources Connection Inc. (RGP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.33. Total debt to assets is 14.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.