Renren Inc. (RENN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) went up by 39.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s stock price has collected 19.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 min ago that Reid Collins Announces $300 Million Settlement in Renren Derivative Litigation Benefitting Minority Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Renren Inc. (NYSE :RENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RENN is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Renren Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. RENN currently public float of 5.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENN was 31.36K shares.

RENN’s Market Performance

RENN stocks went up by 19.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.64% and a quarterly performance of 44.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Renren Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 75.55% for RENN stocks with a simple moving average of 136.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Sell” to RENN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

RENN Trading at 101.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +93.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENN rose by +61.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +284.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Renren Inc. saw 247.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.38 for the present operating margin

+80.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renren Inc. stands at -76.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.03. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Renren Inc. (RENN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.48. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.