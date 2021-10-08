OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in OpGen, Adverum Biotechnologies, OraSure Technologies, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, or Sio Gene Therapies?

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OSUR) Right Now?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is at -0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $1.96 above the current price. OSUR currently public float of 70.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSUR was 913.15K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of 9.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for OraSure Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for OSUR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSUR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from Weber Kathleen Gallagher, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on Dec 23. After this action, Weber Kathleen Gallagher now owns 96,544 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $117,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+59.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -1.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.