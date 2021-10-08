MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) went down by -10.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected -34.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MDIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MediaCo Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MDIA currently public float of 2.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDIA was 3.24M shares.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MDIA stocks went down by -34.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.95% and a quarterly performance of 85.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.52% for MediaCo Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.35% for MDIA stocks with a simple moving average of 59.75% for the last 200 days.

MDIA Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.39%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA fell by -34.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc. saw 194.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from Hornaday Ryan A, who sale 3,681 shares at the price of $8.36 back on Aug 16. After this action, Hornaday Ryan A now owns 3,163 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc., valued at $30,760 using the latest closing price.

Enright J. Scott, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of MediaCo Holding Inc., sale 3,163 shares at $8.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Enright J. Scott is holding 0 shares at $25,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.83 for the present operating margin

+7.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc. stands at -68.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.64. Equity return is now at value 101.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.