Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/05/21 that 9 Stocks That Could Be Good Deals as Interest Rates Climb

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ :AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Avnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.13, which is $9.72 above the current price. AVT currently public float of 98.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVT was 595.91K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.58% and a quarterly performance of -7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Avnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for AVT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVT reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for AVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

AVT Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.52. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from McMullen Elizabeth, who sale 3,251 shares at the price of $38.47 back on Sep 13. After this action, McMullen Elizabeth now owns 19,380 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $125,066 using the latest closing price.

JACOBSON KENNETH A, the Controller and PAO of Avnet Inc., sale 5,360 shares at $44.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that JACOBSON KENNETH A is holding 25,051 shares at $239,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+11.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 6.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.54. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.03. Total debt to assets is 16.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.