LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.90. LX currently public float of 91.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 1.68M shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went down by -1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly performance of -37.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.04% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -36.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to LX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.05 for the present operating margin

+70.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.70. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 169.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.96. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.