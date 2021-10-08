Knowles Corporation (KN) Just Got Our Attention

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that Knowles Mourns the Death of Board Member Ronald Jankov

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE :KN) Right Now?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Knowles Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.83, which is $6.12 above the current price. KN currently public float of 89.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KN was 802.90K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.84% and a quarterly performance of -4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Knowles Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for KN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to KN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

KN Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Anderson John S., who sale 17,071 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Aug 30. After this action, Anderson John S. now owns 102,792 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $343,528 using the latest closing price.

Anderson John S., the Senior Vice President & CFO of Knowles Corporation, sale 17,071 shares at $19.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Anderson John S. is holding 102,792 shares at $340,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.27 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corporation (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.42. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.