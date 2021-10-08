Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Rackspace Technology Provides On-Demand Specialty Expertise with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.89, which is $6.46 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 205.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 1.38M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of -26.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Rackspace Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -27.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

RXT Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from CAMPOS TIMOTHY, who sale 11,992 shares at the price of $19.17 back on Jul 16. After this action, CAMPOS TIMOTHY now owns 26,228 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $229,883 using the latest closing price.

Windham Holly B., the EVP, Chief Legal & People Off of Rackspace Technology Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Windham Holly B. is holding 165,666 shares at $201,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -9.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.71. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 290.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.41. Total debt to assets is 63.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.