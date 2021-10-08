Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Ituran Location & Control Announces Full Purchase of the Remaining Stake of Ituran Spain Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ :ITRN) Right Now?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITRN is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $3.77 above the current price. ITRN currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITRN was 32.63K shares.

ITRN’s Market Performance

ITRN stocks went down by -2.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.44% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Ituran Location and Control Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for ITRN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ITRN, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

ITRN Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRN fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.58. In addition, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. saw 30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. stands at +6.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.69. Total debt to assets is 22.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.