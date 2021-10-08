Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Raven Industries Debuts Driverless Ag Technology on Case IH Magnum(TM) at U.S. Farm Show

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ :TITN) Right Now?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TITN is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.33, which is $10.58 above the current price. TITN currently public float of 19.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TITN was 134.77K shares.

TITN’s Market Performance

TITN stocks went up by 6.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of -5.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Titan Machinery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for TITN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TITN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TITN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TITN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TITN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TITN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

TITN Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TITN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TITN fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.37. In addition, Titan Machinery Inc. saw 41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TITN starting from CHRISTIANSON TONY, who sale 10,781 shares at the price of $31.38 back on Jun 10. After this action, CHRISTIANSON TONY now owns 180,000 shares of Titan Machinery Inc., valued at $338,308 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTIANSON TONY, the Director of Titan Machinery Inc., sale 28,818 shares at $31.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that CHRISTIANSON TONY is holding 190,781 shares at $903,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TITN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.09 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Machinery Inc. stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.93. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 37.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.