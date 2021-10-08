Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) went down by -12.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.44. The company’s stock price has collected -16.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial Abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Repare Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.67. RPTX currently public float of 36.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPTX was 133.80K shares.

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX stocks went down by -16.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.22% and a quarterly performance of -33.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Repare Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.25% for RPTX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $48 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPTX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for RPTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RPTX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

RPTX Trading at -30.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -33.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.99. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 887 shares at the price of $33.93 back on Sep 07. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 96,190 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc., valued at $30,096 using the latest closing price.

Bonita David P, the Director of Repare Therapeutics Inc., sale 887 shares at $33.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Bonita David P is holding 96,190 shares at $30,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39550.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stands at -39568.15. The total capital return value is set at -27.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.08. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6,933.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.46.