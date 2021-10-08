Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MPLX LP (MPLX)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results November 2, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE :MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for MPLX LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.12, which is $3.49 above the current price. MPLX currently public float of 373.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPLX was 1.92M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of -1.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for MPLX LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for MPLX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MPLX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

MPLX Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.63. In addition, MPLX LP saw 35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $27.00 back on May 06. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 83,923 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $67,500 using the latest closing price.

Floerke Gregory Scott, the COO and Exec. VP of MPLX LP, sale 2,500 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Floerke Gregory Scott is holding 76,405 shares at $62,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.48 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 150.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.08. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.