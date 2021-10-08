Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.04. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Equity Residential Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE :EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Equity Residential declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.36, which is $2.27 above the current price. EQR currently public float of 368.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQR was 1.53M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of 2.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Equity Residential. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for EQR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $81 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQR, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on September 20th of the current year.

EQR Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.69. In addition, Equity Residential saw 41.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from HABEN MARY KAY, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $82.94 back on Sep 23. After this action, HABEN MARY KAY now owns 7,500 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $552,795 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 24,757 shares at $86.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 2,874 shares at $2,129,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.08 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +36.12. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 79.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 41.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.