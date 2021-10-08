Here’s Our Rant About ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s stock price has collected -13.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that ForgeRock Identity Cloud Achieves HIPAA Security Standards Compliance

Is It Worth Investing in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE :FORG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ForgeRock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FORG currently public float of 10.89M. Today, the average trading volume of FORG was 1.88M shares.

FORG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.63% for FORG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.63% for the last 200 days.

FORG Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORG fell by -13.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ForgeRock Inc. saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FORG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.14 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ForgeRock Inc. stands at -32.75. The total capital return value is set at -64.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.18.

Based on ForgeRock Inc. (FORG), the company’s capital structure generated 95.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.