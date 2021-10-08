Here’s Our Rant About CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) went down by -6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected -8.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that CareMax, Inc. Appoints Beatriz Assapimonwait to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ :CMAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CareMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $5.19 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CMAX was 579.82K shares.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX stocks went down by -8.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of -37.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for CareMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for CMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMAX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

CMAX Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw -43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Rodriguez Jose Ramon, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rodriguez Jose Ramon now owns 1,500 shares of CareMax Inc., valued at $11,715 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.