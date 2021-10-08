Here’s Our Rant About BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s stock price has collected -10.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that BiomX to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX :PHGE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BiomX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.00. PHGE currently public float of 21.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHGE was 47.32K shares.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE stocks went down by -10.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.91% and a quarterly performance of -52.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for BiomX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.18% for PHGE stocks with a simple moving average of -51.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

PHGE Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw -56.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Wolfson Marina, who purchase 3,750 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Wolfson Marina now owns 3,750 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Lynne Marie, the Director of BiomX Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Sullivan Lynne Marie is holding 12,500 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.71. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc. (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 10.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.30. Total debt to assets is 8.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.