Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Investor Update Call

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE :FPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPI is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.88, which is $1.87 above the current price. FPI currently public float of 27.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPI was 199.69K shares.

FPI’s Market Performance

FPI stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.01% and a quarterly performance of -7.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Farmland Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.45% for FPI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPI stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for FPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2018.

FPI Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc. saw 32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Good John A, who purchase 5,825 shares at the price of $12.10 back on Sep 30. After this action, Good John A now owns 46,490 shares of Farmland Partners Inc., valued at $70,482 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Chief Executive Officer of Farmland Partners Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,260,262 shares at $12,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.05 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.77. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), the company’s capital structure generated 117.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.10. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.