A Lesson to Learn: Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that IEIC Welcomes Executives from Ford Motor Company, NVIDIA & Uber as New Board Members

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.83, which is $28.56 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 160.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.15M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of -12.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Akamai Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.21% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of -5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

AKAM Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.82. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Blumofe Robert, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $118.54 back on Jul 30. After this action, Blumofe Robert now owns 13,906 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $711,240 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 19,906 shares at $360,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+60.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +17.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 35.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.