Why Tenaris S.A. (TS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Argentine Court acquits Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman in the Notebooks Case

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE :TS) Right Now?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Tenaris S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.11, which is $4.61 above the current price. TS currently public float of 233.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TS was 1.92M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.47% and a quarterly performance of 2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Tenaris S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for TS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

TS Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw 31.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.19 for the present operating margin

+18.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.