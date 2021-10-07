We Analyzed the Future Direction of JanOne Inc. (JAN), Here is What We Found

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.83. The company’s stock price has collected -13.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that ARCA Recycling, a Subsidiary of JanOne Inc., Awarded Recycling Contracts in Pennsylvania With Total Estimated Value of 20 Million Dollars for Work in the State to Continue Through 2026

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ :JAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for JanOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$2.26 below the current price. JAN currently public float of 1.88M and currently shorts hold a 13.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAN was 195.66K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stocks went down by -13.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.98% and a quarterly performance of -12.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.12% for JanOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.05% for JAN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.41% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 28.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAN starting from Johnson Virland A, who sale 32,933 shares at the price of $6.70 back on May 24. After this action, Johnson Virland A now owns 0 shares of JanOne Inc., valued at $220,651 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Virland A, the Chief Financial Officer of JanOne Inc., sale 4,112 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Johnson Virland A is holding 32,933 shares at $35,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.56 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at -25.09. The total capital return value is set at -74.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.72. Equity return is now at value -167.30, with -31.40 for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc. (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 280.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.