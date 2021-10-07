We Analyzed the Future Direction of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), Here is What We Found

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Air Products’ Americas President Francesco Maione to Deliver Keynote Speech at the Gases and Welding Distributors Association Annual Convention on October 9

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $318.30, which is $56.54 above the current price. APD currently public float of 220.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 915.80K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.38% and a quarterly performance of -9.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $335 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $350, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

APD Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.82. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+33.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +21.47. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.14. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 68.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.77. Total debt to assets is 33.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.