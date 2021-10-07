The Chart for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Quad to Promote Dave Honan to Chief Operating Officer and Tony Staniak to Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :NWL) Right Now?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Newell Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.46, which is $6.61 above the current price. NWL currently public float of 421.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWL was 2.31M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.45% and a quarterly performance of -16.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Newell Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.00% for NWL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NWL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

NWL Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.90. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Malkoski Kristine Kay, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $24.37 back on Aug 19. After this action, Malkoski Kristine Kay now owns 10,750 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $9,748 using the latest closing price.

Malkoski Kristine Kay, the Business Unit CEO – Food of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 200 shares at $24.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Malkoski Kristine Kay is holding 10,350 shares at $4,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.63 for the present operating margin

+32.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at -8.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.56. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 160.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.58. Total debt to assets is 42.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.