Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Just Got Our Attention

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s stock price has collected -9.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Tellurian, RA Medical Systems, AST SpaceMobile, or Aditxt?

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.83, which is $10.0 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 45.66M and currently shorts hold a 17.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 480.89K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went down by -9.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.09% and a quarterly performance of 8.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.61% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $31 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

SNDX Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Metzger Michael A, who sale 24,437 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Sep 27. After this action, Metzger Michael A now owns 17,659 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $476,832 using the latest closing price.

Metzger Michael A, the President and COO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 300 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Metzger Michael A is holding 17,659 shares at $5,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4708.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5080.03. The total capital return value is set at -46.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.01. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.53. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 425.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.84.