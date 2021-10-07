Olin Corporation (OLN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that Olin Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE :OLN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Olin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.06, which is $13.69 above the current price. OLN currently public float of 159.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.28M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of 12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Olin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.23% for OLN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $70 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OLN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

OLN Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.51. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 97.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from VARILEK JAMES A, who sale 34,728 shares at the price of $51.22 back on Sep 01. After this action, VARILEK JAMES A now owns 12,383 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $1,778,880 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Scott D., the Director of Olin Corporation, sale 3,000,000 shares at $49.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Ferguson Scott D. is holding 11,963,160 shares at $148,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.72 for the present operating margin

+6.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at -16.84. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.67. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 291.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.46. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 284.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.