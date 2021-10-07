Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for RPM International Inc. (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Waters Corporation Appoints John M. Ballbach to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE :RPM) Right Now?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for RPM International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.23, which is $14.32 above the current price. RPM currently public float of 128.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPM was 511.65K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.32% and a quarterly performance of -8.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for RPM International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for RPM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RPM, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

RPM Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.13. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from GROSS THOMAS, who sale 1,887 shares at the price of $90.59 back on Apr 15. After this action, GROSS THOMAS now owns 5,016 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $170,951 using the latest closing price.

GROSS THOMAS, the Director of RPM International Inc., sale 10,900 shares at $91.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that GROSS THOMAS is holding 6,903 shares at $1,001,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+39.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 154.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.76. Total debt to assets is 43.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.