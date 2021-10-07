Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went up by 6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $208.05, which is $70.91 above the current price. JAZZ currently public float of 55.44M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 706.14K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of -25.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.60% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of -15.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

JAZZ Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.25. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sale 6,598 shares at the price of $129.87 back on Oct 04. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 312,392 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $856,903 using the latest closing price.

Larkin Finbar, the SVP, Technical Operations of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 63 shares at $134.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Larkin Finbar is holding 16,579 shares at $8,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.39 for the present operating margin

+82.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 61.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.07. Total debt to assets is 34.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.