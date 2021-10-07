Is DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) a Keeper?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for DHT Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.52, which is $1.32 above the current price. DHT currently public float of 139.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHT was 1.94M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.78% and a quarterly performance of 3.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for DHT Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for DHT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

DHT Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.20 for the present operating margin

+49.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +38.53. The total capital return value is set at 19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 40.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.86. Total debt to assets is 27.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.