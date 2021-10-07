Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Physicians Realty Trust Announces Agreement to Purchase Medical Office Portfolio for $764 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE :DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Physicians Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.29, which is $2.1 above the current price. DOC currently public float of 215.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOC was 1.58M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.15% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Physicians Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for DOC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

DOC Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.16. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+23.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.60. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.