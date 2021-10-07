Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) went up by 8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Golden Star Announces the Restructuring of the Consideration for the Sale of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX :GSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSS is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.19. GSS currently public float of 66.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSS was 576.02K shares.

GSS’s Market Performance

GSS stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.16% and a quarterly performance of -1.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Golden Star Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.88% for GSS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

GSS Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSS rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Golden Star Resources Ltd. saw -30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+44.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Star Resources Ltd. stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 96.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.99. Equity return is now at value -550.70, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,803.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.75. Total debt to assets is 30.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 950.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.