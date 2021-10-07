Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE :CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.91, which is $7.56 above the current price. CHD currently public float of 245.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.20M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of -4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for CHD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CHD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CHD Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.09. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from SHEARER ROBERT K, who sale 14,660 shares at the price of $86.60 back on Aug 20. After this action, SHEARER ROBERT K now owns 29,108 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,269,524 using the latest closing price.

Bomhard Britta, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 38,738 shares at $86.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Bomhard Britta is holding 4,283 shares at $3,357,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.17 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +16.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.33. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 78.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 31.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.