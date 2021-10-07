Can Cigna Corporation (CI) Remain Competitive?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that The Financial Women’s Association Relaunches it’s Back2Business(TM) Return to Work Program

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $262.78, which is $62.23 above the current price. CI currently public float of 335.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 2.09M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of -12.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $220 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CI, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

CI Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.15. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from ZARCONE DONNA F, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $211.59 back on Aug 11. After this action, ZARCONE DONNA F now owns 26,202 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $105,794 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of Cigna Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $209.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 25,702 shares at $104,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.