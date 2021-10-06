Why Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s stock price has collected -49.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Elite Education Group International Ltd. Announces Second Half Fiscal Year 2021 Operations Update

Is It Worth Investing in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ :EEIQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Elite Education Group International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EEIQ currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 19.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEIQ was 1.10M shares.

EEIQ’s Market Performance

EEIQ stocks went down by -49.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.81% and a quarterly performance of -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.63% for Elite Education Group International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.45% for EEIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -17.83% for the last 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.68%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ fell by -49.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, Elite Education Group International Limited saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.29 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elite Education Group International Limited stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.