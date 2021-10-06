Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that VIAVI Announces Closing of Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.44, which is $5.2 above the current price. VIAV currently public float of 226.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAV was 1.53M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.50% and a quarterly performance of -10.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Viavi Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for VIAV stocks with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAV, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

VIAV Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 12,913 shares at the price of $15.61 back on Sep 29. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 49,178 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $201,558 using the latest closing price.

RONDINONE RALPH, the SVP Global Operations NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 13,380 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that RONDINONE RALPH is holding 32,722 shares at $208,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+56.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 94.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.46. Total debt to assets is 37.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.