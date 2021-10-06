Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) went down by -5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.65. The company’s stock price has collected -5.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Acadia Healthcare Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.50, which is $14.44 above the current price. ACHC currently public float of 88.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHC was 407.03K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stocks went down by -5.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -3.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for ACHC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $85 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACHC, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on September 20th of the current year.

ACHC Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.71. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from Hollinsworth John S., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $66.31 back on Jun 14. After this action, Hollinsworth John S. now owns 56,275 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $331,550 using the latest closing price.

WAUD REEVE B, the Director of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 55,030 shares at $66.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that WAUD REEVE B is holding 506,844 shares at $3,657,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.92 for the present operating margin

+21.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 172.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.24. Total debt to assets is 50.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.